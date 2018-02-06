Tuesday's weather: Cold, bright and breezy; Highest temperatures 3C to 5C

A Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning will remain in effect for parts of the country until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann has said the snow showers are likely to give accumulations of less than 3cm on Tuesday.

The showers most frequent in the west and north of the country.

Motorists and pedestrians have been warned to take care on slippery roads and paths, with accumulations of ice on untreated surfaces.

Today

Any frost, ice and lying snow at low levels will gradually recede this morning. A cold, bright and breezy day will follow with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north with drier and brighter conditions prevailing in the east and southeast.

There will be afternoon highs of just 3C to 5C degrees. It will feel colder in the moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Tonight

This evening and early tonight scattered wintry showers will continue to occur - leading to further accumulations of snow in parts.

It will turn very cold under clear spells, especially in the midlands and east, with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy patches.

Lows of -5C to 1C degrees Celsius.

Winds will fall light, allowing patches of freezing fog to develop inland also.

It will be less cold near the Atlantic Seaboard later in the night, with patchy rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties by morning.