Tuesday's weather: A mostly dry day, followed by a cloudy and wet night

Today

This morning will be dry and bright, with frost clearing. Cloud will gradually increase from the Atlantic during the day, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle this afternoon, mainly to the southwest and to western coastal areas.

Most other areas will remain dry during daylight hours, but a few spots of rain or drizzle will extend to other parts this evening.

Becoming breezy, especially in Atlantic coastal areas, with freshening southerly winds. Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 Celsius.

Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy and wet, with rain becoming widespread.

The rain will turn heavy in places, especially in Munster, with a risk of localized flooding. Hill and coastal fog also.

Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 Celsius, in fresh and gusty south to southeast winds.

Weather Advisory for Munster and Leinster (status yellow)

Very wet and windy weather is expected to affect mainly Munster and south Leinster during Wednesday. Warning valid from 0:02 on Wednesday.