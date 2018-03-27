Tuesday's weather: A cool, blustery and showery day

Today

Today will be a cool, blustery and showery day.

Showers will be heavy or prolonged in the northwest and north and scattered elsewhere with somewhat drier periods in the southeast.

Afternoon temperatures will be just 6 to 9 degrees in strong and gusty west to northwest winds which will moderate by evening.

Tonight

Scattered showers will continue tonight with the risk of hail or sleet on higher ground but also good clear spells at times.

Westerly winds will ease with mist and fog patches forming.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and +3 degrees with some grass frost.