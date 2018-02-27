Tuesday's weather: Status Orange warning on the way with temperatures set to plummet

A Status Orange Snow and Ice warning will come into force for many parts of Leinster this afternoon.

Met Éireann has said scattered snow showers across Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath could lead to accumulations of 4cm to 6cm by tomorrow morning.

Widespread frost and icy conditions are also expected.

Meanwhile a Status Yellow Snow and ice warning will come into force across Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford by this evening.

Met Éireann expects to see snow accumulations of up to 3 cm in some parts by Wednesday morning.

Today

A very frosty start to Tuesday with ice in parts.

Scattered wintry showers down along the east coast to begin too, with some falls of snow possible.

A dry start elsewhere, however cloud will increase during the day and some scattered wintry outbreaks will spread westwards across the country.

Snow showers will develop more readily across the east of Leinster again later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range only 3C to 6C degrees in fresh northeast winds, with an added wind chill factor.

Tonight



It will be very cold tonight with a severe frost and icy stretches.

Further scattered wintry showers will then move westwards across Ireland, with snow accumulations, especially across Leinster and east Munster.

Lowest temperatures will range from -2C to -6C degrees in a stiff northeasterly breeze.