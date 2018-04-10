Tuesday's weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain; Highest temperatures 9C to 14C

Today

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy today.

Outbreaks of rain will mainly affect northeastern, eastern and southern counties - where it will turn persistent at times.

It will be drier elsewhere but there will be some scattered outbreaks at times.

It will be mostly dry in western and northwestern parts.

Top temperatures of 9C to 14C degrees. Coolest in eastern areas and mildest in the west, in a moderate or fresh northeasterly breeze.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain will mostly die away tonight and it will become mostly dry. Some clear periods will develop but it will remain cloudy and misty in most places with local fog.

Overnight lows of 5C to 7C degrees and winds becoming light northeasterly.