Tuesday's weather: Frost clearing into a dry and sunny day; Highest temperatures 7C to 8C

A Status Yellow low temperature warning will remain in place across the country until 9am this morning.

Today

Frost will soon clear and it will be a dry and sunny day. Top temperatures will reach around 7C or 8C degrees in light variable or north-westerly breezes.

Tonight



Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells in the east, but cloud will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting mostly the northwest by morning.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between 0C and -3C degrees with frost away from north-western coastal counties. Light variable winds will become southerly and increase moderate along Atlantic coasts.