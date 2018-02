Today

Today will be dry and sunny with light northerly winds.

Temperatures will range between 8 and 10 degrees.

There's a risk of just an isolated light shower on to northern coasts and in the afternoon some fair weather cloud will develop.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and clear.

Lowest temperatures will range between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees and with light variable winds.

It will be frosty, and fog will form near to dawn.