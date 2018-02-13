Tuesday's weather: Cold with scattered wintry showers; Highest temperatures of 3C to 6C

Today

The last of the overnight rain will soon clear to the east and today will be a cold day.

Winds will be moderate to fresh northwest to west at first before veering west to southwest and easing later.

Scattered wintry showers will affect mainly the western half of the country with the risk of some snow accumulation but wintry showers will become isolated this afternoon.

The east will become mostly dry with good sunny spells developing. Top temperatures of just 3C to 6C degrees.

Tonight

This evening will be dry with clear spells over much of the country but it will become cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle along Atlantic coastal counties.

The rain will gradually extend eastwards and turn persistent for a time.

Moderate southerly winds will freshen and increase very strong and gusty for a time.

It will be cold at first with lowest temperatures around -1C to 3C degrees with frost mainly affecting Leinster and Ulster.

Temperatures will rise through the night.