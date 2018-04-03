Tuesday's weather: Cloudy, dull and damp with spells of rain

Today

With a foggy start it will be cloudy, dull and damp with further spells of rain today.

There'll be breaks at times during the day, the best of the breaks in the south and southeast.

Temperatures will range between 5 and 7 degrees over the northern half of the country and up to 10 to 12 degrees in the south.

Winds will be moderate easterly in the north, but fresh to strong southerly in southern regions.

Tonight

Tonight will continue wet with another spell of persistent rain, on the south coast at first, then pushing northwards across the eastern half of the country.

Clearer weather, with showers, will develop in the west. Temperatures overnight will be between 1 degree in the north to plus 3 degrees in the south and around the coasts.

Winds will be mostly light variable at first, but becoming moderate to fresh northerly by morning.