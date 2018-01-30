Tuesday's weather: A little hazy sunshine, but rather cloudy overall

Today

Patchy frost clearing. A little hazy sunshine today, but rather cloudy overall.

A lot of dry weather this morning, but some patches of mist and drizzle are likely at times on southern and western coasts, with more persistent rain developing over west Ulster and Connacht later this afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures 6 to 9 degrees, in freshening south to southwesterly winds.

Tonight

Breezy early tonight, with fairly widespread rain. But cold, windy and showery weather will follow from the Atlantic later.

Some of the showers will turn wintry before dawn, especially over Ulster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures zero to 3 C.

Fresh southwest winds will veer westerly and increase strong and gusty.