Tsunami warning after massive earthquake off Alaska

A warning has been issued for "widespread hazardous tsunami waves" after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake off the southeast coast of Alaska.

The quake - among the top five strongest in US history - hit at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) some 256km (157 miles) southeast of Chiniak at 12.31am on Tuesday local time.

Parts of Alaska and Canada have been issued with a tsunami warning and a tsunami watch is in place for the entirety of the US west coast, with possible "hazardous tsunami waves" along some coasts within the next three hours.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

No areas appear to be in immediate threat but the situation is "still under investigation" and people in coastal areas are being advised to move inland.

In a warning for Alaska and British Columbia, the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said: "If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring."

Japan's meteorological agency said it was monitoring the situation but has not issued a tsunami alert.

Only four earthquakes with a greater magnitude have ever been recorded in the US, all of which were in Alaska and caused a tsunami.

The most powerful came on March 27th 1964, when a 9.2 magnitude quake caused ground fissures and collapsed buildings.