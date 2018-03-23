Trump's threat of bill veto raises risk of another US government shutdown

Donald Trump has threatened to veto a US government spending bill - a move which would lead to another government shutdown.

The $1.3 trillion bill was narrowly passed by members of Congress earlier this week, and if signed by President Trump would keep the US government funded until September.

While the bill increased military spending, the bill does not reflect some of the White House’s other key priorities.

Democrats and Republicans have been at odds over two particular issues: funding for President Trump’s promised border wall with Mexico, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) - also known as 'Dreamers' - scheme which protects around 800,000 people who entered the US illegally as children from deportation.

President Trump has repeatedly called for funding to fulfill his key campaign pledge to build the wall, while securing a new DACA deal has been a core priority for many Democrats since the Trump administration announced its plans to end the Obama-era programme last year.

The New York Times reports that the White House presented Democrats an offer to extend DACA protections in return for $25 billion funding for the wall - but the Democrats were reportedly calling for more robust protections for the young immigrants for that level of wall funding.

Although the debate around DACA was a significant factor in the two brief government shutdowns earlier this year, court decisions temporarily extending the protections have reduced some of the previous urgency surrounding the issue.

The final bill agreed by Congress largely sidesteps the the issues of DACA and the border wall, although allows $1.6 billion for increased border security.

Border wall

White House officials initially said President Trump intended to sign the bill, but on Friday morning the US leader took to Twitter to suggest he was considering vetoing the bill.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Trump has a Friday deadline to sign the bill to avoid a shutdown of many US government services.

Congress agreed the bill ahead of a two-week recess, with many lawmakers having now left Washington.

However, Republican senator Bob Corker urged the US President to veto the bill, describing the legislation as 'totally irresponsible'.