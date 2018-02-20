Trump recommends banning of 'bump stock' gun modifications

The Las Vegas shooter used of the devices to kill 58 people last October

Trump recommends banning of &#39;bump stock&#39; gun modifications

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Public Safety Medal of Valor awards in the White House, 20-02-2018. Image: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images

US President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum recommending the banning of ‘bump stock’ gun modification devices - such as those used in the Las Vegas shooting.

President Trump has said he signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" that perform similar actions.

 

A bump stock helps turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon.

It replaces the rifle's standard stock, allowing the weapon to move back and forth more rapidly.

The US President made the announcement during a ceremony recognising the bravery of America's public safety officers, including some of those who responded to the mass shooting in Florida.

He said the new regulations would be finalised "very soon."

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has previously backed further regulation on bump stocks.


