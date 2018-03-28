Trinity College shelves €450 exam fee after major student protest

The Trinity College Student's Union has hailed the announcement as a complete victory

Students at Trinity College protesting over plans to implement a fee of €450 for supplementary exams, 13-03-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Trinity College has shelved its plans to introduce a €450 fee for repeat exams following a student protest earlier this month.

The Take Back Trinity demonstrations saw students occupying the college's historic dining and examination halls over two days.

The demonstrations were eventually called off however, after the college's board agreed to "seriously consider alternative proposals" for the fees at its next meeting.

This afternoon, the Trinity college board said it had now agreed to " to the status quo" regarding the fees.

"This decision means that there will be no fee charged for supplemental examinations," it said.

Earlier this month, the occupying students claimed they were denied access to food, water and toilet facilities after the college brought in a private security company to handle the protests.

The protests also saw them blocking off two entrances to the university - as well as access to the Book of Kells.

A committee made up of students and college representatives is now set to examine alternative proposals and will "report back in a year’s time."

The board also agreed to introduce 'fee certainty' for students who pay full college fees. It means students entering the college will know in advance what fee increases they can expect throughout the duration of the course.

The college's provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast said the decisions were made after a week of talks with student representatives.

“I undertook that we would seriously consider alternative proposals, and we have done so,” said Provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast.

“I look forward to continuing the dialogue with student representatives to find a solution to the issues confronting Irish higher education, taking account of both fairness to all students and the College’s financial position.

"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed so far."

Following the announcement, Trinity Student's union said


