Trinity College protesters to end occupation of dining hall

Protesters at Trinity College Dublin are ending their occupation of the university's historic dining hall - but say this is not the end of their fight.

A number of students have been staging a sit-in since Tuesday over the introduction of a €450 euro charge for repeat exams.

A rally and concert is being held in the front square of the campus this lunchtime, with demonstrators saying they will vacate the dining hall just before the 1pm rally gets under way.

Last night, TCD President Patrick Prendergast tweeted that the university's board will seriously consider alternative proposals for the fees at its next meeting.

Agreed with @tcdsu & @trinityGSU that​ we will seriously consider alternative proposals on supplemental exam fees, modular billing & PG/Non-EU fees at the next Board meeting, and that Trinity is a university that belongs to all of us who study and work here #TakeBackTrinity — Patrick Prendergast (@pjprendergast) March 14, 2018

Sarah Meehan from the Take Back Trinity Campaign insisted this is not the end of their campaign.

She argued: "We feel it's enough to end the occupation, as we've been here two days and people are getting tired.

"We're going to trust Patrick Prendergast on this, and if this doesn't go through at the board meeting at the end of the month then more direction action is planned."

She added: "This is absolutely not the end of our direct action - it's just the end of our occupation."

As well as their call for the repeat exam fee to be scrapped, campaigners are also calling for affordable rental accommodation options for all students.

They are also demanding no more increases to any student fees 'in any form'.