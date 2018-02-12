Tributes paid to senior garda found dead at Ballymun station

Tributes are being paid to the senior garda who was overseeing the investigation into the Regency shooting.

It comes after Superintendent Colm Fox was found fatally injured at Ballymun Garda Station shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Foul play is not suspected and gardaí have referred the case to GSOC.

Newstalk Breakfast presenter and crime journalist Paul Williams said Superintendent Fox was one of the country's most experienced criminal investigators:

“I have to say, I knew Colm Fox for well over 20 years,” he said.

“When he came to protect my home and my family at one stage; he was based in Crumlin at the time.

“He was an extremely hardworking dedicated and diligent police officer who was always prepared to go above and beyond the call of duty.”