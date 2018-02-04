Tributes paid to former Carlow-Kilkenny TD Seamus Pattison

Tributes are being paid to former Labour Party TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Seamus Pattison.

The long-serving deputy has died at the age of 81.

He served as Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil from 2002 to 2007 and Ceann Comhairle from 1997 to 2002.

He was also Minister of State for Social Welfare from 1983 to 1987.

He also represented Ireland at the European Parliament as an MEP from 1981 to 1983.

He served as a TD for the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency from 1961 to 2007.

Seamus Pattison is pictured outside Dáil Éireann in 1998 | Image: RollingNews.ie

"The best of an old Labour tradition"

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has extended his sympathy to Mr Pattison's family and friends.

He said: "It is with sadness that I've learnt of the death today of my great friend and colleague Seamus Pattison TD.

"Seamus was a stalwart in the Parliamentary Labour Party that I joined as a young man.

"He was generous both with his time and his advice to this young parliamentarian.

"He served Carlow-Kilkenny faithfully and loved his native constituency.

"He enjoyed his period as a Minister of State in the Department of Social Welfare and excelled as Ceann Comhairle where he particularly enjoyed representing the parliament he loved.

"Seamus represented the best of an old Labour tradition. I was proud to have known him and worked with him."

"Fair and impartial"

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has also paid tribute to Mr Pattison.

"He was a gentleman who commanded the respect of all sides of the House.

"He was fair and impartial and ensured that all TD’s got a fair hearing when he sat in the chair.

"As Father of the Dáil he was always on hand to offer advice and support to TD's and Senators when needed.

"I remember many conversations that I had with him down through the years, and one thing which always struck me was his strong sense of social duty.

"He was a passionate man who espoused the values of the Labour movement throughout his long career."