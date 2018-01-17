Tribunal hears Commissioner gave go-ahead to question McCabe's motivations at O’Higgins Commission

A solicitor representing the Garda Commissioner at the O’Higgins Commission wrote a note that it was 'political dynamite' to question the motivation of Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

AnnMarie Ryan has told the Disclosures Tribunal that Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan gave the go-ahead to raise Sgt McCabe’s motivation at the inquiry.

The tribunal is examining whether Commissioner O’Sullivan relied on false allegations of abuse to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

On day two of that commission, Judge O’Higgins asked Counsel to confirm that the instructions of Commissioner O’Sullivan were to attack the motivation and credibility of Maurice McCabe.

This was done, with barrister Colm Smyth saying, yes - right the way through.

This afternoon, the Disclosures Tribunal saw a note taken by AnnMarie Ryan from the Chief State Solicitors Office referring to proceedings at the inquiry that day as “political dynamite”.

Ms Ryan said she formed this opinion out of a series of emails referring to the strategy to attack the motivation of Sgt McCabe, adding that the matter was highly sensitive and private.

However, Ms Ryan also told the tribunal it was up to Judge O’Higgins to decide whether background issues were relevant to Sgt McCabe’s motivation.

A separate note taken by the Commissioner’s liaison to the inquiry referred to Noirín O’Sullivan seeking time to speak to the Department of Justice.

Ms O’Sullivan is not now due before the tribunal until tomorrow.