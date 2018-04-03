Tragic Easter weekend road crash claims second life

A fatal road crash in County Clare over the Easter weekend has claimed a second life.

Gardaí say 19-year-old Darragh Killeen died in hospital today after the collision in Ennis in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Killeen was one of three young men travelling in a car which collided with a wall on the Shanaway Road.

His cousin, 18-year-old Oisín Cahill, died on impact.

Their friend, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition at University Hospital Limerick.