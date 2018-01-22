Tragedy as Irish holidaymakers die in Ecuador and Thailand

A young Irish man has died after being caught up in a flash-flood while kayaking in Ecuador.

20-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo was among a group who got into difficulty in the River Abanico.

A search is continuing for three other kayakers who are missing, while a fifth member of the group has been found alive.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Meanwhile police in Thailand are investigating after a young Donegal woman died in a tragic accident there.

27-year-old Louise Furey from Glenties had been living on the Channel Islands.

She was holidaying in Koh Samui when she died in a fall from a hotel balcony.

Glenties Community Development Group has posted condolences on Facebook, saying the town is numb with shock.