Tractor driver dies following crash in Co Donegal

A 68-year-old man has died following crash in County Donegal this morning.

The crash between a car and a tractor happened on the Lifford to Letterkenny road at Drumoghill - around 5-6km outside Letterkenny - shortly before 7am.

The driver of the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the car was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardaí say his injuries are not known at this stage.

The road is closed to allow for a forensic exam, and diversions are in place.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-916-7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.