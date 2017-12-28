Tourism Industry now worth €8.7bn to Irish economy

The Irish tourism industry is now worth €8.7bn to the economy after yet another record year.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) has said that overseas visitors spent nearly €5bn in the country last year – an increase of 6%.

The umbrella body representing Irish tourism interests is predicting further growth in 2018 – but has warned against complacency with Brexit continuing to cast a dark shadow in the years ahead.

ITIC chief executive, Eoghan O'Mara Walshe said that number of international visitors is continuing to rise - and they are also spending more while they are here:

“2017 has been a very strong year for Irish tourism, I mean overall the sector is worth €8.7bn,” he said.

“We had 8.9 million international visitors to our shores this year, that is 3% up in terms of volume – in terms of footfall – and 6% up in terms of revenue.

“So, it is a really important sector for Ireland at the moment; it employs 230,000 people right around the country.”

If you missed the launch of our Year-End Review 2017 & Outlook 2018 you’ll find out all you need to know here https://t.co/HzVZ1URJgC #iticye17 pic.twitter.com/uNpeiBqnhp — ITIC (@Irishtourismind) December 28, 2017

He said American tourists spend on average just over €700 while they are in Ireland:

“Spending is up 6% compared to last year,” he said.

“Overall, international visitors spent just shy of €5bn in the country - €4.9bn.

“The markets that are further afield spent that bit more because they tend to spend longer in the country.

“So for example, the average American spent about €730 when they were here on holiday whereas the average British person spent under €300.”

What tourist spends the most when in Ireland? Americans spend 2.5 what the average British visitor spends. This and more on @Irishtourismind Review of 2017 & Outlook for 2018 https://t.co/0LcWAUkcVP #iticye17 pic.twitter.com/e5jJhpelfa — Eoghan O'Mara Walsh (@EoghanOMW) December 28, 2017

Despite the encouraging figures, the UK market continues to decline in the wake of the Brexit vote:

“The only, if you like, cloud this year has been that of the British market and Brexit,” said Mr O'Mara Walshe.

“The British market is unfortunately down 7% so that is a concern but other markets such as America and Europe have performed very strongly.”

The tourism sector now employs 230,000 people nationwide.