'Time's Up: New Hollywood campaign aims tackle sexual harassment

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have come together under a new campaign to tackle sexual harassment.

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman are among those backing the Time's Up group.

On its website, the campaign says: "The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It's time to do something about it."

"Time's Up is a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere.

"From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.

"Powered by women, Time's Up addresses the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential.

"We partner with leading advocates for equality and safety to improve laws, employment agreements, and corporate policies; help change the face of corporate boardrooms and the C-suite; and enable more women and men to access our legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable.

"No more silence. No more waiting. No more tolerance for discrimination, harassment or abuse."

I stand with ALL WOMEN across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/7FofMhTaUJ pic.twitter.com/vEB3jYCRgD — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 1, 2018





I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. °@TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/4zd5g2ByU0 pic.twitter.com/0h8ojLOq9U — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 1, 2018





Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse. #TimesUp Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/eTwKtOboIl pic.twitter.com/q8aok1HTGg — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 1, 2018





The group has published a letter of solidarity, and a legal defence fund has also been set up online.

Source: timesupnow.com

It comes amid sexual assault and harassment allegations which emerged in the entertainment industry recently.

More than 50 women have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault over the past three decades.

Police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and London have said they are investigating allegations against the film producer.

Weinstein has strongly denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.