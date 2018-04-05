Thursday's weather: Warning of heavy rain in southern counties this evening

Today

This morning frost will clear quickly in a moderate southeasterly breeze.

It will be dry and bright in the east, but cloud will gradually build from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing into western and southwestern areas during the late afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures will reach 8 to 10 degrees in freshening southeasterly winds, and winds will become strong to very strong and gusty in the south and southwest by evening.

Tonight

Tonight rain will become widespread and heavy with the risk of some flooding, especially in southern counties.

Southeasterly winds will be strong and gusty and very strong near south and southeast coasts.

Lowest temperatures will stay around 4 to 8 degrees.

Rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford (status yellow)

30 to 50 mm of rain expected from Thursday evening/night into Friday. Risk of flooding following heavy rainfall.

Valid: Thursday 05 April 2018 18:00 to Friday 06 April 2018 15:00