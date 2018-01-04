Thursday's weather: Very windy with yellow alert for 17 counties

Today

Extremely windy in many places away from northern areas for a time this morning, with gale force southwest to west winds veering west to northwest and some severe or damaging gusts especially in coastal areas with a continuing danger of coastal flooding.

Heavy rain with some sleet or wet snow on higher ground of the north midlands and north this morning will clear northwards to scattered showers during the day with some sunny spells developing and winds will moderate later.

Afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Cold tonight with scattered showers in northern areas and a band of rain moving northwards over the southern half of the country but turning more showery later, some wintry falls possible in places.

There will be some frost also with overnight lows of -1 to +2 degrees Celsius.

A risk of some severe winds near the south and southwest coast, but moderate winds elsewhere.

National Weather Warnings

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann says it will see west to southwest winds veering west to northwest with average speeds of 55 to 65 km/h - with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

There is also a risk of coastal flooding on western and southern coasts.