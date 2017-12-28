Thursday's weather: Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning remains in place

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place around the country today with severe frost and icy conditions in many areas.

Met Éireann has said the warning will remain in place until 9pm this evening.

Motorists are being asked to look out for patchy accumulations of snow with up to 3cm expected to fall between 7am today and 6am tomorrow, especially on higher ground.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says road users should check local weather reports and be aware of conditions before setting out on a trip:

“What it means to motorists is really just the importance of adapting your driving to the weather conditions,” he said.

“That is the first thing that people will have to take into account.”

“You will want to slow down your driving on any roads that are affected by snow and ice.

“Just allow yourself extra journey time so that you are not panicking behind the wheel; you are not rushing and racing.”

There will be patches of freezing fog and isolated snow showers throughout the morning.

A band of cloud with patchy rain, sleet and snow will extend from the west and southwest during the day, with highest temperatures only 1C to 5C degrees.

Frost and icy patches will come in early tonight with scattered wintry showers.

A band of heavy rain will move in from the Atlantic and will spread to all areas overnight turning to sleet and snow for a time.

This will clear overnight and temperatures will rise by morning to reach 3C to 5C degrees in freshening south-westerly winds with gales in coastal areas of the west and south.