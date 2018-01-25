Thursday's weather: Heavy showers with some with hail and thunder

Today

Mainly dry at first in the east but heavy showers in the west will move across the country this morning, some with hail and thunder.

In the afternoon the showers will become lighter with more room for sunshine.

Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds will veer northwesterly and begin to moderate later also.

Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Tonight

Showers will become more isolated tonight with clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with a slight frost away from Atlantic coasts in light to moderate northwest winds.