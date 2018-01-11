Thursday's weather: Fog warning in effect for Ireland this morning

Today

Cold today. Frost clearing, but the fog will be slow to clear and is likely to linger in some places into the afternoon.

A few bright or short sunny spells, but generally cloudy and misty.

Top afternoon temperatures 3 to 7 C., generally, but 8 to 10 C., in southern coastal counties.

Tonight

Cold and misty tonight, with some fog and frost in places. But these largely clearing later, as southeasterly winds strengthen and bring in cloud from the Atlantic.

Lowest temperatures -2 to plus 2 C.

Fog warning for Ireland (status orange)

Fog will be fairly widespread this morning, most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving conditions. Warning valid until 10am.