Thursday's weather: Dull with spells of rain and drizzle; Highest temperatures 6C to 10C

Today

Thursday will be rather dull over Leinster and east Munster.

Some falls of rain and drizzle will turn persistent at times this afternoon, but it will tend to dry up at times and clear south-eastwards this evening.

It will be somewhat brighter elsewhere with sunny spells developing but there will be scattered blustery showers in parts, with the risk of thunder later.

It will be a little warmer than recent days, with highest temperatures ranging 6C to 10C (north to south).

Southwest breezes will veer westerly and gradually freshen everywhere.

Tonight

It will be blustery tonight with a scattering of wintry showers and on the ongoing threat of thunder.

Some accumulations are likely.

There will be frost and ice too, especially for sheltered parts.

It will be bitterly cold in fresh northwest winds. Lowest temperatures will range 0C to -2C or -3C; coldest in the north and east.