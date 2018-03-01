Thursday's weather: Blizzard conditions on the way with Status Red warning in effect

A Status Red snow and ice warning remains in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann’s highest warning level is set to remain in place until Friday at 3pm.

The forecaster said further heavy snow showers will bring significant levels of snow accumulation with all areas at risk.



Blizzard conditions will develop from the south this afternoon and evening as heavy snow and strong easterly winds bring snow drifts northwards over the country.

Eastern and southern coastal counties will be worst affected.

Today

There will be scattered heavy snow showers and widespread ice and lying snow today.

During the afternoon and evening blizzard conditions will develop across Munster and Leinster as heavy snow together with driving easterly winds spread northwards to all areas through the rest of the day.

Temperatures will remain below freezing for the day.

Strong to gale force easterly winds will bring the risk of coastal flooding along southern and eastern coasts.

Tonight



Blizzards will continue tonight.

Severe thunderstorms could affect large areas of Munster and coastal areas of Leinster.

Temperatures will be as low as -4C degrees and there will be strong to gale force northeast winds.