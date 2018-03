Today

Cold and frosty to start with some icy roads. Sunny spells and showers today.

Some heavy this morning and falling as sleet on high ground in places.

But less showery later this afternoon, when top temperatures will be in the range 7 to 9 C, in moderate west to northwest breezes.

Tonight

Very cold tonight with a widespread hard frost and some icy roads.

Mist will thicken into fog in places also.

Lowest temperatures zero to -3 C in slack variable breezes.