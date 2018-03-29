Thursday's weather: Showers to become widespread across the country

Today

Cold today with showers in the southwest soon becoming widespread across the country.

Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the risk of hail, sleet and thunder.

Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 8 degrees in moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tonight

Clear spells and scattered showers overnight with the lengthiest dry periods expected across north Connacht and west Ulster.

Cold overnight with frost forming in sheltered spots as temperatures fall to between -2 and +3 degrees.