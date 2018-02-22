Thursday's weather: Mainly cloudy day with patchy light rain

Today

Today will be a mainly cloudy day with patchy light rain or drizzle.

Cloud may break to give a few bright spells in the south and east.

Southerly winds will be mainly moderate but fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Top temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will continue mainly cloudy with further patchy light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and plus 3 degrees generally with some frost in the east and north, but temperatures will be around 4 or 5 degrees along southwestern coastal fringes in a moderate south to southeasterly breeze.