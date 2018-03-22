Thursday's weather: Dry in the east with rain this afternoon; Highest temperatures 8C to 10C

Today

This morning will be dry in the East, but rain will become widespread over the western half of the country spreading nationwide in the afternoon and into the evening.

Highest temperatures will reach 8C to 10C degrees in gusty south to southwest winds.

Tonight

There will be further spells of rain overnight. It will be heavy at times, turning more showery later.

It will turn colder as strong west to northwest winds set in.

Lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C degrees.