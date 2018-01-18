Thursday's weather: Cold with sunny spells and wintry showers; Highest temperatures 2C to 6C

Today

It will be cold this morning with frost and icy patches in some sheltered areas, especially in Ulster.

Today will be cold with sunny spells and wintry showers.

The best of any dry periods will be in the east. Highest temperatures of 2C to 6C with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

Tonight

Tonight, wintry showers will continue in many areas with some falling as snow, especially in Ulster and on hills and mountains.

It will be cold with frost and icy patches in sheltered areas.

Lowest temperatures of -1C to 2C degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.