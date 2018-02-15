Thursday's weather: Cold, bright and gusty; Highest temperatures 5C to 7C

Today

Today will be a cold, bright day with gusty west to southwest winds.

Scattered heavy showers will continue throughout the day - with most of the showers occurring across the western half of the country; some will be more wintry over the higher ground.

Highest temperatures of 5C to 7C degrees.

Tonight

The showers will become more isolated this evening and tonight.

Temperatures will fall to around freezing and there will be a widespread frost. Moderate west to southwest winds.