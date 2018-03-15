Thursday's weather: Cloudy and misty, with showers this afternoon and evening

Today

Rain in the east and north will clear this morning and it will become mainly dry, though still rather cloudy and misty.

There will be some sunshine in west Munster but a few showers as well.

These showers will become heavier this afternoon and more widespread.

Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Tonight

Tonight, showers will continue for a time. It will become mainly dry and clear in the southwest.

Lowest temperatures will range between 1 and 4 degrees in the southwest and between 4 and 7 degrees elsewhere.

Winds will become easterly, light to moderate.