Today

Any frost will clear quickly this morning. Then a bright and cold day with passing showers through Connacht, Ulster and west Munster but mostly dry across eastern areas.

Highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in fresh northwest winds.

Tonight

Widespread frost will develop early tonight with icy stretches on many roads.

Otherwise the night will be mainly dry and clear with lowest temperatures of -1 to + 1 degrees in northwesterly breezes.