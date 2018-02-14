Three-year-old child dies following alleged assault in Dublin

A three-year-old girl who was injured in an incident in Dublin over the weekend has died in hospital.

The child was rushed to Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin on Saturday following an alleged assault at her home in Shankill.

This morning, Gardaí confirmed that her life support was switched off yesterday and she was pronounced dead.

The child’s mother, aged in her 40s, was charged with assault causing harm at a special court sitting on Sunday night.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before court tomorrow.

She was originally detained after gardaí were called to the house at around 4:15pm on Saturday 10th February.