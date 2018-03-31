Three people released without charge following gun seizure in Dublin

One man remains in garda custody following a firearm seizure in Dublin on Friday.

Two men and a woman were released earlier without charge.

Three men and a woman were arrested in Clondalkin on Friday.

It was after two cars were stopped and searched on Monastery Gate Avenue - and two loaded revolvers were found.

The find was part of an operation targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin region.

Gardaí say two of the men - aged 28 and 29 - and a 28-year-old woman were released from Clondalkin garda Station without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A 26-year-old man remains in custody.