Three people killed after helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon

Three people have been killed and four others injured after a helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the tour helicopter when it came down in the Grand Canyon West area at about 5.20pm on Saturday.

The four survivors were being treated at the scene.

They were all in a serious condition, but could not be airlifted out of the canyon because of high winds.

Photos of the crash scene showed flames and dark smoke rising from the rocky terrain.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 aircraft sustained considerable damage.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.