Three men arrested in connection with Limerick burglary

Gardaí say one man has been charged while two others remain in custody

News
Three men arrested in connection with Limerick burglary

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

The burglary took place in the Castletroy area, with a vehicle also taken during the incident.

A car was later stopped by gardaí in the Garryowen area, but then sped off.

The car then came to a stop, and three men fled the scene.

A search of the area was carried out, and three men - one teenager and two men in their 20s - were located and arrested.

One man was charged in relation to the incident and appeared before a special sitting of Kilmallock District Court this afternoon.

The two other men remain in custody at Mayorstone Garda Station.