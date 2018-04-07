Three men arrested in connection with Limerick burglary

Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

The burglary took place in the Castletroy area, with a vehicle also taken during the incident.

A car was later stopped by gardaí in the Garryowen area, but then sped off.

The car then came to a stop, and three men fled the scene.

A search of the area was carried out, and three men - one teenager and two men in their 20s - were located and arrested.

One man was charged in relation to the incident and appeared before a special sitting of Kilmallock District Court this afternoon.

The two other men remain in custody at Mayorstone Garda Station.