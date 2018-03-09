Three men arrested and 'large quantity of stolen property' recovered in Co Laois

Three men have been arrested after a search of house in rural Co Laois.

Gardaí say the search took place place near the Tipperary border this afternoon.

A large quantity of stolen property was recovered at the house.

Three people - two 27-year-old men, and a 31-year-old man - were arrested at the scene.

They are being held at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda stations.

They can be questioned for up to seven days.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.