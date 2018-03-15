Three men appear in court in connection with Dublin guns seizure

Three men have appeared in court in connection with the seizure of a stash of guns in Dublin.

They were arrested by gardaí investigating the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

There was a heavy Garda presence as these two brothers and another man appeared in court number one this morning at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

All three Dublin men are charged with the possession of four firearms, the possession of ammunition and the possession of a stolen car.

The guns include a submachine gun, a Makarov pistol, a revolver and a Beretta.

23-year-old Glen Thompson of Plunkett Drive in Finglas, his older brother 33-year-old Gary Thompson of Plunkett Green in Finglas, and 35-year-old Robert Browne of Phibsborough Road in Phibsborough are all due to apply for bail this afternoon.

The court appearance follows a major Garda operation at an apartment complex on Gardiner Street on Saturday morning.

A fourth man arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge, and a file is being sent to the DPP.