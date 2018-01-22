Three gardaí tell Regency trial they could not identify man dressed in women's clothing

Three gardaí, who had dealings with Patrick Hutch, say they did not identify him as the man dressed in women's clothing at the Regency Hotel.

The murder trial remains in legal argument about a photo taken at the scene of the shooting.

Father of two David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016.

His murder trial is in legal argument about the admissibility of the garda identification of a photo taken at the scene of the killing.

This photo shows a man dressed as a woman running from the Regency Hotel.

The prosecution say it is 25-year-old Patrick Hutch from Champions Avenue in Dublin, who has pleaded not guilty.

This afternoon, three gardaí who had different reasons to engage with Patrick Hutch agreed they were not in a position to ID him as the man in the photo.

One of them - a Detective Garda Kevin Keyes - said he spoke to Patrick Hutch in a hospital in August 2014 after he had been shot in the leg.

He said he could not ID him in the photo as he did not know him well enough.

He told the court Patrick Hutch's brothers were certainly on his radar: Gary Hutch was shot dead in 2015 while Derek, or Del Boy Hutch, is serving a lengthy prison sentence.

But he said Patrick Hutch would not have been on his radar - even though he has 40 entries on the PULSE system - he said none of them were from him.