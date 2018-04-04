Three arrested after stolen car rammed garda vehicles

A number of ramming incidents are being investigated in Co Mayo, which left two gardaí injured.

Gardaí were alerted to a call that a blue Skoda Octavia car had been stolen at Horsepark in Castlebar at approximately 3.30am on Wednesday morning.

This car was seen by a garda patrol car on Station Road, which then rammed the garda car.

The Skoda then left in the direction of Ballyheane, where it again rammed the garda car causing extensive damage to the vehicle.



At 4.30am the stolen car was seen in the Ballintubber area by another garda unit - this garda car was also rammed by the Skoda in the townland of Kilkerrin, Partry.

A number of garda units, including an Armed Support Unit, were in the area searching for the offenders.



The Skoda was then found crashed at Kilmaine Road.

Three men - aged 23, 20 and 16 - believed to have been in the stolen Skoda car were all arrested at the scene at approximately 4.30am.

They have been detained at Castlebar garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Two members of An Garda Síochána sustained minor injuries.