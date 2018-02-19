'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' wins big at BAFTA Awards

Martin McDonagh's film picked up five prizes, while there was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri continued its awards season success at the BAFTA Awards in London last night, picking up five prizes - including Best Film.
The film's British-Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh also took home the Best Original Screenplay award.
In his acceptance speech, Mr McDonagh said he was "overwhelmed".
He said: "This is a film that is a hopeful one in lots of ways, but it is also an angry one.
"And as we have seen, sometimes anger is the only way to get people to listen and change, so we're thrilled that BAFTA has recognised this."
Gary Oldman was named Best Actor for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, with the actor paying tribute to Churchill himself during his acceptance speech:
“I salute my fellow nominees for your beautiful work” - Gary Oldman (@darkesthour) accepts his award for Leading Actor #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ZkVO0n67bI— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
There was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan who missed out on the Best Actress gong for her work on Lady Bird, with the award ultimately going to Frances McDormand for her role in Three Billboards.
Like many recent high-profile award shows, the ceremony was dominated by the Time's Up and Me Too movement, with attendees wearing black and winners mentioning it in their speeches.
Accepting her award, McDormand said: "I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black.
"I also want to say that I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience. I am thrilled that activists all over the world have been inspired by the set decoration of the three billboards in Martin's film, and have taken to the streets & let it be a part of the postivie public discourse that's happening."
Frances McDormand praises films that “encourage a longer and broader cultural conversation” in her #EEBAFTAs Leading Actress acceptance speech 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sejswtypm4— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
Elsewhere, Guillermo del Toro was named Best Director award for The Shape of Water, while the supporting actor awards went to Alison Janney (I, Tonya) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards).
You can see a full list of winners below:
Best Film - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading Actress - Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading Actor - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Supporting Actress - Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director - Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Rising Star Award - Daniel Kaluuya
Outstanding British Film - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Screenplay - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Adapted Screenplay - Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
Fellowship - Ridley Scott
Cinematography - Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Editing - Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Production Design - The Shape Of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Documentary - I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck
Animated Film - Coco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K Anderson
Original Music - The Shape Of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Sound - Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Costume Design - Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
Make-up and Hair - Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
Special Visual Effects - Blade Runner 2049, Richard R Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
British Short Animation - Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
British Short Film - Cowboy Dave, Colin O'Toole, Jonas Mortensen