Thousands of euro worth of equipment stolen from Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue base

Gardaí are investigating after thousands of euro worth of vital equipment was stolen from the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue base.

The theft happened at the crew's facility in Sligo town on Friday night.

Thieves broke into the offices, as well as a number of vehicles parked outside the base.

They made off with flashlights, head torches, a projector, camping stoves, Gore-Tex jackets and rucksacks.

The local Civil Defence also lost equipment.

The theft means the 25 volunteers operating out of the base are now relying on their own personal equipment for searches and callouts.

Members of the team said they were 'shocked and saddened' following the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-915-7000.