Thirteen monkeys die in fire at safari park in the UK

The blaze broke out in the early hours of January 2nd

Thirteen monkeys have died following a fire at a safari park in England.

Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire say the blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday January 2nd.

It impacted the Patas Monkey house within the African Forest drive-through enclosure of the park.

Staff and fire crews attended the scene, but management say "devastatingly" none of the animals could be saved.

All other animals within the jungle drive-through enclosure are being monitored, but early signs suggest that they have not been affected.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

The park is to remain open, but its jungle enclosure will remain closed for investigation.

The park says it is grateful to the quick response from Bedfordshire Fire Brigade.

This is the second zoo blaze in Britain in as many months.

In December, an aardvark died and four meerkats were unaccounted for after a fire at London Zoo.


