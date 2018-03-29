Theresa May embarks on UK-wide tour to mark one year to 'Brexit Day'

The British Prime Minister Theresa May will embark on a daylong tour across the United Kingdom to mark "Brexit Day" - a year the country is scheduled to depart the European Union.

Her message will attempt to show unity across the country.

"Today, one year until the UK leaves the EU and begins to chart a new course in the world, I am visiting all four nations of the union to hear from people across our country what Brexit means to them," she will say.

"I am determined that as we leave the EU, and in the years ahead, we will strengthen the bonds that unite us, because ours is the world's most successful union."

She will start at a textile factory in Ayrshire before visiting young parents in Newcastle, meeting farmers in Northern Ireland, businesses in Wales, and EU citizens in west London

But the visit, which is also the one-year anniversary of her signing the Article 50 letter to leave the bloc, comes at a time when the country appears no less divided than at the referendum.

A new poll from Sky Data poll shows a split down the middle - with 66% saying they feel the UK is more divided as a country as it approaches Brexit.

When asked whether Brexit is good or bad for the country, the margin remains very slim - with 46% responding it is a bad idea and 44% saying it is a good idea.

An EU flag is waved at the British Houses of Parliament in London | Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Mrs May will make a particular appeal for Remain and Leave voters to unite.

She will say: "I am determined that our future will be a bright one. It's a future in which we trade freely with friends and partners across Europe and beyond.

"Having regained control of our laws, our borders and our money, and seized the opportunities provided by Brexit, the UK will thrive as a strong and united country that works for everyone, no matter whether you voted Leave or Remain."

Some in the British parliament still believe it is premature to presume that the UK definitely will leave in a year's time.

The UK government has specifically kept the power to extend the date for a few months should negotiations run out of time.

It is still not certain that the parliament will vote for an as yet not negotiated deal in the autumn. It is yet to pass any of the eight Brexit bills required to create UK powers to replace EU competences.

As currently agreed in the draft withdrawal treaty, the official moment of EU departure will be 11.00pm Irish time on March 29th 2019.

This would mean the first working day in Britain outside of the EU would be April Fools Day.